Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Skyhawk Security CADR is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Skyhawk Security. Stream.Security CDR is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Stream.Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need visibility into application-layer attacks that network and infrastructure tools won't catch, and Skyhawk Security CADR's agentless purple team approach finds these faster than manual testing cycles. The platform prioritizes continuous risk identification and breach simulation across cloud applications with AI-driven prioritization tied to actual business asset value, which cuts through noise in environments where thousands of potential findings compete for attention. Skip this if your team lacks dedicated cloud application security resources or runs primarily on-premise; Skyhawk's value compounds with mature cloud infrastructure and the bandwidth to act on findings quickly.
Security teams managing sprawling multi-cloud and SaaS environments will get the most from Stream.Security CDR because its real-time cloud state modeling catches attacks that traditional SIEM misses by correlating endpoint, runtime, and cloud signals together. The tool covers all four major NIST Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in DE.CM continuous monitoring through stateful UEBA and dynamic detection traps that reduce false positives compared to rule-based alternatives. Skip this if your cloud footprint is single-platform or minimal; the value compounds with deployment complexity, making it overkill for teams still running mostly on-premises infrastructure.
AI-based agentless purple team platform for cloud app detection & response.
AI-powered Cloud Detection & Response with real-time cloud state modeling.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Skyhawk Security CADR vs Stream.Security CDR for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Skyhawk Security CADR: AI-based agentless purple team platform for cloud app detection & response. built by Skyhawk Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud application security coverage, AI-based purple team for continuous risk identification, Breach and attack simulation for cloud applications..
Stream.Security CDR: AI-powered Cloud Detection & Response with real-time cloud state modeling. built by Stream.Security. Core capabilities include Real-time CloudTwin™ stateful cloud environment modeling, Out-of-the-box MITRE ATT&CK detection coverage, AI-assisted custom detection rule creation..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Skyhawk Security CADR differentiates with Agentless cloud application security coverage, AI-based purple team for continuous risk identification, Breach and attack simulation for cloud applications. Stream.Security CDR differentiates with Real-time CloudTwin™ stateful cloud environment modeling, Out-of-the-box MITRE ATT&CK detection coverage, AI-assisted custom detection rule creation.
Skyhawk Security CADR is developed by Skyhawk Security. Stream.Security CDR is developed by Stream.Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Skyhawk Security CADR and Stream.Security CDR serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox