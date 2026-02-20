Mid-market and enterprise security teams need visibility into application-layer attacks that network and infrastructure tools won't catch, and Skyhawk Security CADR's agentless purple team approach finds these faster than manual testing cycles. The platform prioritizes continuous risk identification and breach simulation across cloud applications with AI-driven prioritization tied to actual business asset value, which cuts through noise in environments where thousands of potential findings compete for attention. Skip this if your team lacks dedicated cloud application security resources or runs primarily on-premise; Skyhawk's value compounds with mature cloud infrastructure and the bandwidth to act on findings quickly.

Stream.Security CDR

Security teams managing sprawling multi-cloud and SaaS environments will get the most from Stream.Security CDR because its real-time cloud state modeling catches attacks that traditional SIEM misses by correlating endpoint, runtime, and cloud signals together. The tool covers all four major NIST Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in DE.CM continuous monitoring through stateful UEBA and dynamic detection traps that reduce false positives compared to rule-based alternatives. Skip this if your cloud footprint is single-platform or minimal; the value compounds with deployment complexity, making it overkill for teams still running mostly on-premises infrastructure.