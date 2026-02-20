Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Skyhawk Security CADR is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Skyhawk Security. Solvo CDR is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Solvo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need visibility into application-layer attacks that network and infrastructure tools won't catch, and Skyhawk Security CADR's agentless purple team approach finds these faster than manual testing cycles. The platform prioritizes continuous risk identification and breach simulation across cloud applications with AI-driven prioritization tied to actual business asset value, which cuts through noise in environments where thousands of potential findings compete for attention. Skip this if your team lacks dedicated cloud application security resources or runs primarily on-premise; Skyhawk's value compounds with mature cloud infrastructure and the bandwidth to act on findings quickly.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried in cloud alert noise will find real value in Solvo CDR's multi-contextual correlation engine, which cuts false positives by connecting network, IAM, vulnerability, and application behavior signals that single-source detectors miss. The tool covers detection and incident analysis well (DE.CM, DE.AE, RS.AN), but remediation automation is narrower than competitors; you're getting targeted fixes at code and IAM layers, not the full infrastructure-as-code rollback some buyers expect. Skip this if your team needs native SIEM integration or runs primarily on-premises; Solvo is cloud-first and assumes you're already streaming logs elsewhere.
AI-based agentless purple team platform for cloud app detection & response.
Cloud detection & response tool with contextual threat detection and remediation.
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Common questions about comparing Skyhawk Security CADR vs Solvo CDR for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Skyhawk Security CADR: AI-based agentless purple team platform for cloud app detection & response. built by Skyhawk Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud application security coverage, AI-based purple team for continuous risk identification, Breach and attack simulation for cloud applications..
Solvo CDR: Cloud detection & response tool with contextual threat detection and remediation. built by Solvo. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud resource activity monitoring, Multi-contextual threat detection using diverse data sources, Contextual incident view combining network, IAM, vulnerability, and application behavior data..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Skyhawk Security CADR differentiates with Agentless cloud application security coverage, AI-based purple team for continuous risk identification, Breach and attack simulation for cloud applications. Solvo CDR differentiates with Real-time cloud resource activity monitoring, Multi-contextual threat detection using diverse data sources, Contextual incident view combining network, IAM, vulnerability, and application behavior data.
Skyhawk Security CADR is developed by Skyhawk Security. Solvo CDR is developed by Solvo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Skyhawk Security CADR and Solvo CDR serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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