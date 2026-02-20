Skyhawk Security CADR

Mid-market and enterprise security teams need visibility into application-layer attacks that network and infrastructure tools won't catch, and Skyhawk Security CADR's agentless purple team approach finds these faster than manual testing cycles. The platform prioritizes continuous risk identification and breach simulation across cloud applications with AI-driven prioritization tied to actual business asset value, which cuts through noise in environments where thousands of potential findings compete for attention. Skip this if your team lacks dedicated cloud application security resources or runs primarily on-premise; Skyhawk's value compounds with mature cloud infrastructure and the bandwidth to act on findings quickly.