Secure AI Lab: Academic research lab focused on privacy-preserving and secure AI/ML. built by Secure AI Lab. Core capabilities include Homomorphic encryption (FHE) integration for federated learning gradient aggregation, SecPATE: Secure Multi-Party Computation for private teacher ensemble aggregation, Pri-WeDec: FHE-based encrypted inference for weapon detection in digital forensics..

Vijil Trust Report: LLM trust evaluation report scoring models on security, safety & reliability. built by Vijil. Core capabilities include Multi-dimensional LLM trust scoring covering hallucination, security, toxicity, robustness, privacy, fairness, ethics, and transparency, Overall aggregate trust score with visual circular chart representation, Assessment of LLM vulnerability to jailbreaks, prompt injections, data poisoning, and model tampering..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.