Seceon aiSIEM: AI-powered SIEM with automated threat detection and response capabilities. built by Seceon Inc. Core capabilities include Real-time NetFlow and event data analysis, AI and machine learning-based threat detection, Automated threat mitigation and remediation..

Splunk Security: Unified security operations platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Splunk Inc.. Core capabilities include Terabyte-scale data ingestion and analysis from diverse sources, 1,700+ out-of-the-box detection rules, Risk-based alerting to reduce alert volume..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.