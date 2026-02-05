Scribe Platform: SBOM management platform with enrichment, validation, and CI/CD security. built by scribe security. Core capabilities include SBOM management and sharing, SBOM enrichment with actionable insights, Container integrity validation..

SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.