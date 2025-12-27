Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
SailPoint Data Access Security is a commercial data access governance tool by SailPoint. Veza Access Visibility is a commercial data access governance tool by Veza Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data access governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SailPoint Data Access Security
Enterprise and mid-market teams drowning in over-privileged access across cloud and on-premises data stores should pick SailPoint Data Access Security for its ability to baseline least-privilege policies against actual data sensitivity, not just role definitions. The tool maps human and machine identities to classified data in real time across Snowflake, SaaS, and legacy systems, then surfaces violations through data-enriched access certifications that actually tell you what was accessed and why. Skip this if your data estate is mostly on-premises SQL Server with minimal cloud migration; the ROI tilts heavily toward organizations managing identities across three or more disconnected data platforms.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in permission sprawl across cloud and on-premise systems will get immediate value from Veza Access Visibility because its Access Graph actually answers the question nobody else can: who has what access and why. The natural language query engine cuts weeks off permission audits, and coverage across multi-cloud plus legacy systems means you're not building connectors for the next six months. Skip this if your environment is mostly SaaS with straightforward role-based access; Veza's strength is untangling complex hybrid infrastructures where the alternative is manual spreadsheets and guesswork.
Identity-based data access governance for humans and machine identities
Identity access visibility platform for managing permissions across systems
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Common questions about comparing SailPoint Data Access Security vs Veza Access Visibility for your data access governance needs.
SailPoint Data Access Security: Identity-based data access governance for humans and machine identities. built by SailPoint. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and classification, Sensitivity labeling and tagging, Over-privileged access detection..
Veza Access Visibility: Identity access visibility platform for managing permissions across systems. built by Veza Technologies. Core capabilities include Access Search for visualizing effective permissions across all systems, Access AI for natural language queries, Query Builder with filtering and complex operands..
Both serve the Data Access Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
SailPoint Data Access Security differentiates with Automated sensitive data discovery and classification, Sensitivity labeling and tagging, Over-privileged access detection. Veza Access Visibility differentiates with Access Search for visualizing effective permissions across all systems, Access AI for natural language queries, Query Builder with filtering and complex operands.
SailPoint Data Access Security is developed by SailPoint. Veza Access Visibility is developed by Veza Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
SailPoint Data Access Security and Veza Access Visibility serve similar Data Access Governance use cases: both are Data Access Governance tools, both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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