SailPoint Data Access Security: Identity-based data access governance for humans and machine identities. built by SailPoint. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and classification, Sensitivity labeling and tagging, Over-privileged access detection..

Veza Access Visibility: Identity access visibility platform for managing permissions across systems. built by Veza Technologies. Core capabilities include Access Search for visualizing effective permissions across all systems, Access AI for natural language queries, Query Builder with filtering and complex operands..

Both serve the Data Access Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.