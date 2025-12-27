SailPoint Data Access Security: Identity-based data access governance for humans and machine identities. built by SailPoint. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and classification, Sensitivity labeling and tagging, Over-privileged access detection..

Veza Access Monitoring: Monitors identity activity to identify over-privileged access and unused perms. built by Veza Technologies. Core capabilities include Audit log collection and processing from cloud services, Over-Provisioned Access Score (OPAS) for activity measurement, Access statistics showing resource access frequency and timing..

Both serve the Data Access Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.