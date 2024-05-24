s3viewer vs ZoomEye

Choosing between s3viewer and ZoomEye for your external attack surface management needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

s3viewer: A storage exploration tool that provides unified access to view publicly accessible Amazon S3 buckets, Azure Blob storage, FTP servers, and HTTP directory listings.

ZoomEye: ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.