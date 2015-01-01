Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
RunSafe Identify is a commercial software composition analysis tool by runsafe. Threatrix Autonomous Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Threatrix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing C/C++ and embedded codebases will get the most from RunSafe Identify because it maps software supply chain risk where traditional SCA tools go blind. The tool covers GV.SC and ID.AM functions across VxWorks, QNX, bare metal, and other non-standard embedded environments that dominate IoT and industrial products, not just Linux containers. Skip this if your stack is primarily Java, Python, or .NET; RunSafe is purpose-built for firmware and systems-level code, and forcing it into web application workflows wastes its depth.
Development teams drowning in false positives from open source scanners should evaluate Threatrix Autonomous Platform for its TrueMatch technology, which traces component origin to eliminate noise that wastes remediation cycles. The platform detects snippets across 420+ languages and completes build-time scans in seconds, meaning developers stay in flow instead of context-switching to triage alerts. Skip this if you need a single tool covering secrets, IaC, and container scanning; Threatrix is deliberately narrow on supply chain, not a platform play.
SBOM generation & vuln identification tool for C/C++ and embedded software
Autonomous open source supply chain security & license compliance platform.
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Common questions about comparing RunSafe Identify vs Threatrix Autonomous Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
RunSafe Identify: SBOM generation & vuln identification tool for C/C++ and embedded software. built by runsafe. Core capabilities include C/C++ SBOM generation, Vulnerability identification from SBOM components, Open source license compliance analysis..
Threatrix Autonomous Platform: Autonomous open source supply chain security & license compliance platform. built by Threatrix. Core capabilities include TrueMatch technology with Origin Tracing for zero false positive detection and proof of provenance, Dark web pre-zero-day vulnerability intelligence aggregated alongside known CVE data, Snippet-level open source detection across dependency managers, binaries, archives, CDN references, and embedded snippets..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
RunSafe Identify differentiates with C/C++ SBOM generation, Vulnerability identification from SBOM components, Open source license compliance analysis. Threatrix Autonomous Platform differentiates with TrueMatch technology with Origin Tracing for zero false positive detection and proof of provenance, Dark web pre-zero-day vulnerability intelligence aggregated alongside known CVE data, Snippet-level open source detection across dependency managers, binaries, archives, CDN references, and embedded snippets.
RunSafe Identify is developed by runsafe founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Threatrix Autonomous Platform is developed by Threatrix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
RunSafe Identify and Threatrix Autonomous Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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