Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by RiskProfiler. Vulneri ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Vulneri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets will find RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management worthwhile for its automated discovery and AI-driven risk prioritization that actually reduces false positives instead of multiplying alerts. The platform covers the full ID.AM to DE.CM cycle, meaning it finds what you don't know you own and then tells you which exposures matter, supported by real-time threat signal processing that catches newly deployed cloud resources. Skip this if your organization is still in the "we know our perimeter" phase or if you need deep integration with your existing SOAR; RiskProfiler is built for teams that have accepted external attack surface as a permanent blind spot.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in false positives from their current ASM tool will find real value in Vulneri ASM's exploitability validation, which actually confirms which discovered assets pose immediate risk rather than just flagging everything. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA functions across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises infrastructure while automating ownership assignment to cut response friction. This is not the pick for organizations needing mature vendor support or a lengthy implementation runway; Vulneri is a seven-person shop based in Brazil, so you're buying technical strength and speed over hand-holding.
AI-powered EASM platform for discovering and prioritizing external risks
ASM platform for continuous discovery and risk validation of internet-exposed assets.
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Common questions about comparing RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management vs Vulneri ASM for your external attack surface management needs.
RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management: AI-powered EASM platform for discovering and prioritizing external risks. built by RiskProfiler. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of shadow domains, IPs, and cloud resources, KnyX Recon AI for risk prioritization by exploitability and impact, Exposure and misconfiguration detection..
Vulneri ASM: ASM platform for continuous discovery and risk validation of internet-exposed assets. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across domains, IPs, APIs, certificates, and applications, Cloud, SaaS, AI, and on-premises infrastructure coverage, Exploitability validation to confirm real-world risk..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated discovery of shadow domains, IPs, and cloud resources, KnyX Recon AI for risk prioritization by exploitability and impact, Exposure and misconfiguration detection. Vulneri ASM differentiates with Automated asset discovery across domains, IPs, APIs, certificates, and applications, Cloud, SaaS, AI, and on-premises infrastructure coverage, Exploitability validation to confirm real-world risk.
RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management is developed by RiskProfiler. Vulneri ASM is developed by Vulneri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management and Vulneri ASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Attack Paths, Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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