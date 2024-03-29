Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Rekall is a free digital forensics tool. Volatility 3 is a free digital forensics tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Incident responders investigating memory artifacts on Linux and Android systems should evaluate Rekall for its plugin architecture and cross-platform capability, particularly when working with older infrastructure where kernel integrity protections are minimal. The tool has 1,999 GitHub stars and remains freely available, making it viable for resource-constrained teams doing post-incident analysis. Skip Rekall if your investigations center on Windows memory dumps or require active vendor support; the project is discontinued, and newer tools like Volatility 3 have displaced it for most modern incident response workflows.
Incident responders and forensic analysts performing memory triage on suspected compromises need Volatility 3 for its plugin architecture, which lets you extract artifacts faster than commercial alternatives while customizing extraction logic for your specific threat hunts. The framework's 3,977 GitHub stars and active community mean plugins exist for most common malware families and persistence mechanisms before you need to write your own. Skip this if your team lacks Python skills or needs a point-and-click GUI; Volatility 3 requires command-line fluency and assumes you know what you're looking for in memory dumps.
Rekall is a discontinued project that aimed to improve memory analysis methodology but faced challenges due to the nature of in-memory structure and increasing security measures.
A digital artifact extraction framework for extracting data from volatile memory (RAM) samples, providing visibility into the runtime state of a system.
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Common questions about comparing Rekall vs Volatility 3 for your digital forensics needs.
Rekall: Rekall is a discontinued project that aimed to improve memory analysis methodology but faced challenges due to the nature of in-memory structure and increasing security measures..
Volatility 3: A digital artifact extraction framework for extracting data from volatile memory (RAM) samples, providing visibility into the runtime state of a system..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Rekall is open-source with 1,999 GitHub stars. Volatility 3 is open-source with 3,977 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Rekall and Volatility 3 serve similar Digital Forensics use cases: both are Digital Forensics tools, both cover Memory Forensics, Volatility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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