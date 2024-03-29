Incident responders investigating memory artifacts on Linux and Android systems should evaluate Rekall for its plugin architecture and cross-platform capability, particularly when working with older infrastructure where kernel integrity protections are minimal. The tool has 1,999 GitHub stars and remains freely available, making it viable for resource-constrained teams doing post-incident analysis. Skip Rekall if your investigations center on Windows memory dumps or require active vendor support; the project is discontinued, and newer tools like Volatility 3 have displaced it for most modern incident response workflows.

Volatility 3

Incident responders and forensic analysts performing memory triage on suspected compromises need Volatility 3 for its plugin architecture, which lets you extract artifacts faster than commercial alternatives while customizing extraction logic for your specific threat hunts. The framework's 3,977 GitHub stars and active community mean plugins exist for most common malware families and persistence mechanisms before you need to write your own. Skip this if your team lacks Python skills or needs a point-and-click GUI; Volatility 3 requires command-line fluency and assumes you know what you're looking for in memory dumps.