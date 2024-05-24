RedLegg Managed Detection and Response with EDR vs WatchGuard MDR

Choosing between RedLegg Managed Detection and Response with EDR and WatchGuard MDR for your managed detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

RedLegg Managed Detection and Response with EDR: MDR service with EDR capabilities, host monitoring, and automated response

WatchGuard MDR: 24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation