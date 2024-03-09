Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Redexer is a free mobile app security tool. RiskInDroid is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security researchers and mobile app developers who need to reverse-engineer Android binaries will find Redexer invaluable for permission analysis and DEX file manipulation without licensing friction. The tool is free and available on GitHub with 174 stars, making it immediately deployable for teams already comfortable with command-line binary analysis. Skip this if you need a commercial mobile app security scanner with vulnerability scanning and remediation guidance; Redexer is a surgical instrument for deep inspection, not a compliance-ready SAST replacement.
Security teams vetting third-party Android apps or building internal mobile risk baselines should run RiskInDroid first; its permission-graph analysis catches privilege-escalation chains that static scanners miss. The ML model trains on real bytecode patterns rather than rule lists, which means fewer false positives than signature-based competitors. Skip this if you need real-time monitoring of running apps in production; RiskInDroid is pre-deployment analysis only, and the 162 GitHub stars signal a research tool with limited vendor support.
Redexer is a reengineering tool that parses, analyzes, and modifies Android DEX files for binary manipulation and permission analysis.
RiskInDroid is a machine learning-based tool that performs quantitative risk analysis of Android applications by reverse engineering bytecode and analyzing permission usage to generate numeric risk scores.
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Common questions about comparing Redexer vs RiskInDroid for your mobile app security needs.
Redexer: Redexer is a reengineering tool that parses, analyzes, and modifies Android DEX files for binary manipulation and permission analysis..
RiskInDroid: RiskInDroid is a machine learning-based tool that performs quantitative risk analysis of Android applications by reverse engineering bytecode and analyzing permission usage to generate numeric risk scores..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Redexer is open-source with 174 GitHub stars. RiskInDroid is open-source with 162 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Redexer and RiskInDroid serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering, Android Security, Permissions. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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