Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Reality Defender RealCall is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Reality Defender. ValidSoft Voice Verity® is a commercial deepfake detection tool by validsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams defending against voice-based social engineering and fraud need Reality Defender RealCall because it's one of the few tools that detects synthetic audio in live telephony streams rather than requiring manual upload after a breach occurs. The deep-learning ensemble model covers both NIST ID.RA risk assessment and DE.AE incident detection, letting you catch manipulated calls in real time and generate defensible reports for investigations. Skip this if your threat model is primarily text-based phishing or if you need a tool that also handles video deepfakes; RealCall is audio-only and won't broaden beyond that.
Financial institutions and contact centers managing high-volume inbound calls need ValidSoft Voice Verity® because it detects synthetic voices in real time without requiring caller enrollment or storing personal data, cutting through the false-choice between security and compliance. The tool handles deployment across cloud, private cloud, and on-premise environments with GDPR compliance built in, meaning you're not retrofitting privacy controls later. Skip this if your organization needs to tie voice verification to broader identity and access controls; Voice Verity® prioritizes detection and monitoring over integration with downstream authentication systems.
Deepfake detection for telephony audio streams using deep-learning models.
AI-powered deepfake voice detection using speech analysis algorithms
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Common questions about comparing Reality Defender RealCall vs ValidSoft Voice Verity® for your deepfake detection needs.
Reality Defender RealCall: Deepfake detection for telephony audio streams using deep-learning models. built by Reality Defender. Core capabilities include Deep-learning ensemble model analysis of call audio streams, Detection of signs of manipulation or synthetic audio generation, Rapid upload and authenticity verification of audio media..
ValidSoft Voice Verity®: AI-powered deepfake voice detection using speech analysis algorithms. built by validsoft. Core capabilities include Multi-dimensional speech analysis for deepfake detection, Three levels of deepfake detection, No biometric enrollment required..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Reality Defender RealCall differentiates with Deep-learning ensemble model analysis of call audio streams, Detection of signs of manipulation or synthetic audio generation, Rapid upload and authenticity verification of audio media. ValidSoft Voice Verity® differentiates with Multi-dimensional speech analysis for deepfake detection, Three levels of deepfake detection, No biometric enrollment required.
Reality Defender RealCall is developed by Reality Defender. ValidSoft Voice Verity® is developed by validsoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Reality Defender RealCall and ValidSoft Voice Verity® serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools, both cover Deepfake Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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