Radiant Agentic AI vs SOAR

Radiant Agentic AI

Radiant Agentic AI

AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage, incident response & logging

Security Orchestration Automation and Response
 Commercial
SOAR

SOAR

A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.

Security Orchestration Automation and Response
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Radiant Agentic AI
SOAR
Pricing Model
Commercial
Free
Category
Security Orchestration Automation and Response
Security Orchestration Automation and Response
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Radiant Security
Headquarters
Pleasanton, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
AI Powered Security
Automation
Incident Response
Log Management
SIEM
SOAR
Security Operations
Threat Detection
Threat Hunting
Analytics
Threat Intelligence
Security Orchestration
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Radiant Agentic AI

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE2/2
RS3/4
RC0/2
Total5/22 categories

SOAR

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories
Core Features

User Reviews

Radiant Agentic AI vs SOAR: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Radiant Agentic AI and SOAR for your security orchestration automation and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Radiant Agentic AI: AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage, incident response & logging

SOAR: A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Radiant Agentic AI vs SOAR?

Radiant Agentic AI, SOAR are all Security Orchestration Automation and Response solutions. Radiant Agentic AI AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage, incident response & logging. SOAR A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat h. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Radiant Agentic AI vs SOAR?

The choice between Radiant Agentic AI vs SOAR depends on your specific requirements. Radiant Agentic AI is a commercial solution, while SOAR is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Radiant Agentic AI vs SOAR?

Radiant Agentic AI is Commercial, SOAR is Free. SOAR offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Radiant Agentic AI a good alternative to SOAR?

Yes, Radiant Agentic AI can be considered as an alternative to SOAR for Security Orchestration Automation and Response needs. Both tools offer Security Orchestration Automation and Response capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Radiant Agentic AI and SOAR be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Radiant Agentic AI and SOAR might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

