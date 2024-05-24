Radiant Agentic AI vs Security Response Automation

Choosing between Radiant Agentic AI and Security Response Automation for your security orchestration automation and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Radiant Agentic AI: AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage, incident response & logging

Security Response Automation: An automated security response system for Google Cloud that processes Security Command Center findings and executes predefined remediation actions like disk snapshots, IAM revocation, and notifications.