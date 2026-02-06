Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Promon Shield for Mobile™ is a commercial mobile app security tool by promon as. RiskInDroid is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Promon Shield for Mobile™ if reverse engineering and tampering are your actual threat model, not theoretical ones. Post-compile integration means you inject protection without touching source code or rebuilding your CI/CD pipeline, which matters when you're shipping iOS and Android apps on existing schedules. The tool covers rooted and jailbroken devices with on-device AI models, addressing threats most mobile solutions ignore until your app is already compromised. Skip this if your mobile security concern is primarily data leakage from misconfigured APIs; Promon is built for runtime threats, not backend hardening.
Security teams vetting third-party Android apps or building internal mobile risk baselines should run RiskInDroid first; its permission-graph analysis catches privilege-escalation chains that static scanners miss. The ML model trains on real bytecode patterns rather than rule lists, which means fewer false positives than signature-based competitors. Skip this if you need real-time monitoring of running apps in production; RiskInDroid is pre-deployment analysis only, and the 162 GitHub stars signal a research tool with limited vendor support.
Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware
RiskInDroid is a machine learning-based tool that performs quantitative risk analysis of Android applications by reverse engineering bytecode and analyzing permission usage to generate numeric risk scores.
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Common questions about comparing Promon Shield for Mobile™ vs RiskInDroid for your mobile app security needs.
Promon Shield for Mobile™: Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware. built by promon as. Core capabilities include Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention..
RiskInDroid: RiskInDroid is a machine learning-based tool that performs quantitative risk analysis of Android applications by reverse engineering bytecode and analyzing permission usage to generate numeric risk scores..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Promon Shield for Mobile™ is developed by promon as. RiskInDroid is open-source with 162 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Promon Shield for Mobile™ and RiskInDroid serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering, Android Security. Key differences: Promon Shield for Mobile™ is Commercial while RiskInDroid is Free, RiskInDroid is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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