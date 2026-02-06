Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Promon Shield for Mobile™ is a commercial mobile app security tool by promon as. ReFlutter is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Promon Shield for Mobile™ if reverse engineering and tampering are your actual threat model, not theoretical ones. Post-compile integration means you inject protection without touching source code or rebuilding your CI/CD pipeline, which matters when you're shipping iOS and Android apps on existing schedules. The tool covers rooted and jailbroken devices with on-device AI models, addressing threats most mobile solutions ignore until your app is already compromised. Skip this if your mobile security concern is primarily data leakage from misconfigured APIs; Promon is built for runtime threats, not backend hardening.
Mobile security teams doing threat modeling or adversarial testing of Flutter apps will find ReFlutter indispensable because it's the only free framework that can intercept encrypted traffic and inspect runtime behavior without recompiling the app yourself. The 1,441 GitHub stars signal real adoption among security researchers who need dynamic analysis capabilities that commercial mobile testing tools charge thousands for. Skip this if your team lacks reverse engineering expertise or needs GUI-driven testing; ReFlutter requires comfort with patched libraries and command-line workflows that won't suit security ops looking for point-and-click vulnerability scanning.
Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware
ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms.
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Common questions about comparing Promon Shield for Mobile™ vs ReFlutter for your mobile app security needs.
Promon Shield for Mobile™: Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware. built by promon as. Core capabilities include Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention..
ReFlutter: ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Promon Shield for Mobile™ is developed by promon as. ReFlutter is open-source with 1,441 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Promon Shield for Mobile™ and ReFlutter serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering, IOS, Android Security. Key differences: Promon Shield for Mobile™ is Commercial while ReFlutter is Free, ReFlutter is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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