Promon Shield for Mobile™: Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware. built by promon as. Core capabilities include Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention..

ReFlutter: ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.