Privilege Escalation Cheatsheet (Vulnhub) vs SMB Access from Linux Cheat Sheet

Privilege Escalation Cheatsheet (Vulnhub): An educational cheatsheet that provides privilege escalation fundamentals and examples for CTF players and cybersecurity beginners.

SMB Access from Linux Cheat Sheet: A comprehensive cheat sheet for accessing Windows systems from Linux hosts using smbclient and rpcclient tools, covering password management, user and group enumeration, and more.