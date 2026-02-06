Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
PreEmptive DashO is a commercial mobile app security tool by preemptive. Promon Shield for Mobile™ is a commercial mobile app security tool by promon as. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app teams shipping Java, Android, or Kotlin code should pick PreEmptive DashO when reverse engineering and tampering are genuine threats to your IP or user security, not hypothetical ones; the 11-layer obfuscation stack plus runtime tamper detection catches attacks that static analysis misses entirely. The tool's RASP capability and debug prevention give you active defense during execution, which matters more than pre-release hardening alone for apps handling sensitive transactions or authentication. Skip this if your threat model centers on network-layer attacks or you need protection across web and mobile simultaneously; DashO is deliberately mobile-first and won't replace your API security strategy.
Mobile teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Promon Shield for Mobile™ if reverse engineering and tampering are your actual threat model, not theoretical ones. Post-compile integration means you inject protection without touching source code or rebuilding your CI/CD pipeline, which matters when you're shipping iOS and Android apps on existing schedules. The tool covers rooted and jailbroken devices with on-device AI models, addressing threats most mobile solutions ignore until your app is already compromised. Skip this if your mobile security concern is primarily data leakage from misconfigured APIs; Promon is built for runtime threats, not backend hardening.
Java, Android, and Kotlin app obfuscation and hardening tool
Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware
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Common questions about comparing PreEmptive DashO vs Promon Shield for Mobile™ for your mobile app security needs.
PreEmptive DashO: Java, Android, and Kotlin app obfuscation and hardening tool. built by preemptive. Core capabilities include Code obfuscation with 11 security layers, Resource encryption, Control flow obfuscation..
Promon Shield for Mobile™: Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware. built by promon as. Core capabilities include Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
PreEmptive DashO differentiates with Code obfuscation with 11 security layers, Resource encryption, Control flow obfuscation. Promon Shield for Mobile™ differentiates with Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention.
PreEmptive DashO is developed by preemptive. Promon Shield for Mobile™ is developed by promon as. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
PreEmptive DashO and Promon Shield for Mobile™ serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security, Android Security, Reverse Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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