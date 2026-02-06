PreEmptive DashO: Java, Android, and Kotlin app obfuscation and hardening tool. built by preemptive. Core capabilities include Code obfuscation with 11 security layers, Resource encryption, Control flow obfuscation..

Promon Shield for Mobile™: Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware. built by promon as. Core capabilities include Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.