Short answer

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI will find Portal26's real value in its discovery engine, which actually catalogs unauthorized GenAI tool use across your organization instead of assuming you know what's running. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset management through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in the ID and DE domains that let you find what you're missing before it becomes a breach. Skip this if your GenAI governance strategy is still "trust our policy document"; Portal26 assumes you need enforcement teeth, not another framework. Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments will find real value in Reach Security - Safe Use of AI because it maps and enforces policy across sanctioned and unsanctioned tools without forcing rip-and-replace of your existing stack. It covers both browser and local AI applications with no new agents required, hitting hard on the NIST DE.CM and PR.DS functions that matter most when employees are leaking data into ChatGPT. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet decided whether AI use should be blocked or governed; Reach assumes you want the latter and builds enforcement around that choice.