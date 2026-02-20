Polygraf AI Data Provenance: AI-powered platform to detect deepfakes & authenticate content provenance. built by Polygraf AI. Core capabilities include Deepfake content detection across prompts, files, and calls, Content provenance authentication layer, Source tracing for digital content..

Validia: Detects AI-generated audio/video in real-time across voice and video channels. built by Validia. Core capabilities include Real-time AI-generated audio and video detection, 5-10 second authentication during live calls, Continuous monitoring during communications..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.