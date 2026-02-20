Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by PlaxidityX. SOOS SBOM Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security
Mid-market and enterprise automotive suppliers need PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security because it extracts SBOMs directly from compiled binaries,AUTOSAR, Linux, Android,without requiring source code access, which most competitors demand. The tool maps to NIST GV.SC and ID.AM functions with automated vulnerability prioritization against public and private databases, plus UN R155 and ISO/SAE 21434 compliance reporting that satisfies OEM audit requirements out of the box. Skip this if your supply chain includes non-automotive software; the feature set is purpose-built for ECU and vehicle model asset tracking, not general enterprise software inventory.
Startups and SMBs managing open-source risk without dedicated AppSec teams should choose SOOS SBOM Manager for its automated SBOM generation and the 113M+ package vulnerability database that eliminates manual dependency hunting. The tool covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory requirements natively, and its REST API integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines without requiring security expertise to operate. Skip this if you need deep static analysis or dynamic runtime scanning; SOOS owns SBOM creation and license governance, not code-level vulnerability detection.
Automotive binary SBOM scanner for supply chain vuln detection & compliance.
SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree.
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Common questions about comparing PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security vs SOOS SBOM Manager for your software composition analysis needs.
PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security: Automotive binary SBOM scanner for supply chain vuln detection & compliance. built by PlaxidityX. Core capabilities include Automatic SBOM extraction from binaries (AUTOSAR, Linux, Android), Continuous vulnerability scanning against public and private databases, Asset management for ECUs, hardware components, and software libraries per project or vehicle model..
SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security differentiates with Automatic SBOM extraction from binaries (AUTOSAR, Linux, Android), Continuous vulnerability scanning against public and private databases, Asset management for ECUs, hardware components, and software libraries per project or vehicle model. SOOS SBOM Manager differentiates with Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly.
PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security is developed by PlaxidityX. SOOS SBOM Manager is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security integrates with PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform. SOOS SBOM Manager integrates with Jira, GitHub Issues, Azure DevOps, Shortcut. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security and SOOS SBOM Manager serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, SCA, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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