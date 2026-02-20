PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security: Automotive binary SBOM scanner for supply chain vuln detection & compliance. built by PlaxidityX. Core capabilities include Automatic SBOM extraction from binaries (AUTOSAR, Linux, Android), Continuous vulnerability scanning against public and private databases, Asset management for ECUs, hardware components, and software libraries per project or vehicle model..

SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.