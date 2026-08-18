Parameter Pentesting: Autonomous AI pentest platform delivering audit-grade reports in hours. built by Parameter. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent-based attack surface mapping across endpoints, parameters, and auth flows, Parallel multi-agent exploitation of real attack paths (auth bypass, IDOR, tenant isolation), Automated finding verification with reproduction from clean state and under 1% false positives..

StealthNet AI: AI agent fleet for autonomous pentesting across external, API, web & vishing surfaces. built by StealthNet AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous external attack surface penetration testing, API security testing via dedicated AI agent, Web application penetration testing..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.