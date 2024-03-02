Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
PAPIMonitor is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Secure Decisions ASTAM is a free dynamic application security testing tool by Secure Decisions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security engineers who need to inspect API calls in Android apps during dynamic testing will find PAPIMonitor's Frida-based approach faster than manual instrumentation or proxy interception. The tool is free and lightweight enough to run on modest hardware, making it accessible for small security teams or researchers without budget for commercial DAST platforms. Skip this if your team lacks Python fluency or needs to test iOS apps; PAPIMonitor is Android-specific and requires hands-on scripting to define which APIs to monitor.
Development teams that want attack surface visibility without vendor lock-in should start with Secure Decisions ASTAM, a government-funded toolset that maps hidden endpoints and optional parameters across your entire application stack at no cost. The DHS backing and native integrations with Burp Suite and OWASP ZAP mean you're not subsidizing a vendor's R&D; you're getting legitimate AppSec infrastructure. Skip this if your org needs a single commercial vendor to call for support and SLAs, or if you're already committed to a monolithic DAST platform with proprietary workflows.
Python tool for monitoring user-select APIs in Android apps using Frida.
DHS-funded program providing automated AppSec tools across the SDLC.
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Common questions about comparing PAPIMonitor vs Secure Decisions ASTAM for your dynamic application security testing needs.
PAPIMonitor: Python tool for monitoring user-select APIs in Android apps using Frida..
Secure Decisions ASTAM: DHS-funded program providing automated AppSec tools across the SDLC. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include Automated enumeration of hidden and unlinked web application endpoints via static analysis (ASD), Detection of optional parameters and data types for discovered endpoints, Attack surface difference generation to highlight changes between application versions..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
PAPIMonitor and Secure Decisions ASTAM serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover App Security. Key differences: PAPIMonitor is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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