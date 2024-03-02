Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
PAPIMonitor is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security engineers who need to inspect API calls in Android apps during dynamic testing will find PAPIMonitor's Frida-based approach faster than manual instrumentation or proxy interception. The tool is free and lightweight enough to run on modest hardware, making it accessible for small security teams or researchers without budget for commercial DAST platforms. Skip this if your team lacks Python fluency or needs to test iOS apps; PAPIMonitor is Android-specific and requires hands-on scripting to define which APIs to monitor.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing mobile apps will find Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing unusually valuable because it validates runtime integrity controls that web-only DAST tools skip, including SSL pinning, root detection, and encryption analysis across both platforms. The compliance scoring against OWASP, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks maps directly to audit readiness without separate assessment work. Skip this if your app portfolio is purely web-based or if you need integrated SAST; Quixxi is specifically built for mobile-first security programs.
Python tool for monitoring user-select APIs in Android apps using Frida.
DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning
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Common questions about comparing PAPIMonitor vs Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for your dynamic application security testing needs.
PAPIMonitor: Python tool for monitoring user-select APIs in Android apps using Frida..
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
PAPIMonitor and Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover App Security. Key differences: PAPIMonitor is Free while Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is Commercial, PAPIMonitor is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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