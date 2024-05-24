CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud vs Wiz Cloud

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud

Code to cloud security platform for app lifecycle protection

Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails
Wiz Cloud

Wiz Cloud

Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention

Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails

Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud
Wiz Cloud
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Cloud
Company Size Fit
Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Palo Alto Networks
Wiz
Headquarters
Santa Clara, California, United States
New York, New York, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
API Security
CI CD
CNAPP
CSPM
Cloud Security
Container Security
Multi Cloud
Serverless
Threat Detection
Compliance
IAC
Kubernetes Security
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud

GV1/6
ID2/3
PR3/5
DE2/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total8/22 categories

Wiz Cloud

GV0/6
ID2/3
PR3/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total6/22 categories
Core Features

Sign in to compare features

Get detailed side-by-side features comparison by signing in.

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Need help choosing?

Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.

Browse Cloud-Native Application Protection PlatformCreate Stack

Want to compare different tools?

Compare Other Tools

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud vs Wiz Cloud: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud and Wiz Cloud for your cloud-native application protection platform needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud: Code to cloud security platform for app lifecycle protection

Wiz Cloud: Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud vs Wiz Cloud?

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud, Wiz Cloud are all Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform solutions. Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud Code to cloud security platform for app lifecycle protection. Wiz Cloud Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud vs Wiz Cloud?

The choice between Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud vs Wiz Cloud depends on your specific requirements. Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud is a commercial solution, while Wiz Cloud is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud vs Wiz Cloud?

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud is Commercial, Wiz Cloud is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud a good alternative to Wiz Cloud?

Yes, Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud can be considered as an alternative to Wiz Cloud for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform needs. Both tools offer Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud and Wiz Cloud be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud and Wiz Cloud might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

Related Comparisons

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud vs CloudDefense.AI QINA
Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud vs AccuKnox Application Security
Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud vs AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory
Wiz Cloud vs CloudDefense.AI QINA
Wiz Cloud vs AccuKnox Application Security
Wiz Cloud vs AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory

Explore More Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform Tools

Discover and compare all cloud-native application protection platform solutions in our comprehensive directory.

Browse Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform

Looking for a different comparison? Explore our complete tool comparison directory.

Compare Other Tools