Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Palo Alto Networks. SOAR is a free security orchestration automation and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in manual incident response will see immediate payoff from Cortex XSOAR because its 750+ integrations mean you actually automate across your existing stack instead of ripping and replacing. The platform covers both RS.MA incident management and RS.AN investigation workflows, which means it handles response execution and evidence gathering without forcing you to choose between them. Skip this if your team has fewer than 10 analysts or you're still standardizing on core tooling; Cortex XSOAR demands process maturity to avoid becoming expensive ticket-routing software.
Incident response teams drowning in alert triage will find real value in a free SOAR platform; the no-cost model means you can automate runbook execution and playbook orchestration without budget justification, then graduate to paid tiers only if you actually use it. Most SOARs require significant upfront mapping of your existing tools and processes before you see any time savings; a free tier removes that risk. Skip this if your team is smaller than five analysts or if your tech stack is entirely custom-built, since SOAR's value compounds with integrations to commercial tools you probably don't have yet.
SOAR platform for orchestrating security products and automating SOC workflows
A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR vs SOAR for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR: SOAR platform for orchestrating security products and automating SOC workflows. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Security orchestration across multiple products, Automated incident response workflows, Integration with 750+ security and non-security technologies..
SOAR: A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR and SOAR serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases: both are Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools, both cover Security Orchestration. Key differences: Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR is Commercial while SOAR is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox