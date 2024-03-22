Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in manual incident response will see immediate payoff from Cortex XSOAR because its 750+ integrations mean you actually automate across your existing stack instead of ripping and replacing. The platform covers both RS.MA incident management and RS.AN investigation workflows, which means it handles response execution and evidence gathering without forcing you to choose between them. Skip this if your team has fewer than 10 analysts or you're still standardizing on core tooling; Cortex XSOAR demands process maturity to avoid becoming expensive ticket-routing software.

SOAR

Incident response teams drowning in alert triage will find real value in a free SOAR platform; the no-cost model means you can automate runbook execution and playbook orchestration without budget justification, then graduate to paid tiers only if you actually use it. Most SOARs require significant upfront mapping of your existing tools and processes before you see any time savings; a free tier removes that risk. Skip this if your team is smaller than five analysts or if your tech stack is entirely custom-built, since SOAR's value compounds with integrations to commercial tools you probably don't have yet.