OverTheWire: Vortex

Security engineers and penetration testers building hands-on Linux exploitation skills will find OverTheWire: Vortex invaluable because its 27 escalating levels force you to think like an attacker, not just execute toolkit commands. The wargame structure,each level's solution becomes the credential for the next,creates genuine progression through real vulnerability classes: buffer overflows, race conditions, privilege escalation. Skip this if you need guided learning with video walkthroughs or structured certifications; Vortex rewards self-directed problem-solving and assumes you're comfortable with frustration as part of the learning curve.