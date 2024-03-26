Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
OverTheWire: Vortex is a free cyber range training tool. TryHackMe Cyber Security Training is a commercial cyber range training tool by TryHackMe. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security engineers and penetration testers building hands-on Linux exploitation skills will find OverTheWire: Vortex invaluable because its 27 escalating levels force you to think like an attacker, not just execute toolkit commands. The wargame structure,each level's solution becomes the credential for the next,creates genuine progression through real vulnerability classes: buffer overflows, race conditions, privilege escalation. Skip this if you need guided learning with video walkthroughs or structured certifications; Vortex rewards self-directed problem-solving and assumes you're comfortable with frustration as part of the learning curve.
TryHackMe Cyber Security Training
Security teams and training leads at startups through mid-market need TryHackMe Cyber Security Training to build hands-on skills faster than lecture-based programs; the 900+ labs let junior analysts practice offensive and defensive techniques in actual vulnerable systems without burning budget on isolated infrastructure. The platform maps directly to NIST PR.AT awareness and training requirements, meaning you're checking a compliance box while your team actually learns. Skip this if your org needs deep red-team adversary simulation or if you're looking for a managed security service; TryHackMe teaches skills but doesn't operate your defenses.
A wargame composed of 27 levels, with files needed in /vortex/ directory.
Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing OverTheWire: Vortex vs TryHackMe Cyber Security Training for your cyber range training needs.
OverTheWire: Vortex: A wargame composed of 27 levels, with files needed in /vortex/ directory..
TryHackMe Cyber Security Training: Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges. built by TryHackMe. Core capabilities include Over 900 interactive training labs and challenges, Structured learning paths for multiple skill levels, Browser-based access to virtual machines with security tools..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
OverTheWire: Vortex and TryHackMe Cyber Security Training serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Education. Key differences: OverTheWire: Vortex is Free while TryHackMe Cyber Security Training is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox