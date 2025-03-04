Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Ostorlab Mobile Security is a commercial mobile app security tool by Ostorlab. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams shipping mobile apps fast will get real value from Ostorlab Mobile Security because it catches vulnerabilities before they reach production without slowing your CI/CD pipeline. The platform covers both Android and iOS with automated scanning on every release, plus direct integration with Google Play and Apple App Store means you're testing what customers actually install. Skip this if you need native SIEM correlation or infrastructure scanning; Ostorlab is purpose-built for mobile application risk assessment and doesn't pretend to do anything else.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing mobile apps will find Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing unusually valuable because it validates runtime integrity controls that web-only DAST tools skip, including SSL pinning, root detection, and encryption analysis across both platforms. The compliance scoring against OWASP, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks maps directly to audit readiness without separate assessment work. Skip this if your app portfolio is purely web-based or if you need integrated SAST; Quixxi is specifically built for mobile-first security programs.
Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST
DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning
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Common questions about comparing Ostorlab Mobile Security vs Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for your mobile app security needs.
Ostorlab Mobile Security: Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST. built by Ostorlab. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic analysis for mobile applications, AI-powered dynamic testing with intelligent monkey testing, Attack surface discovery engine..
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ostorlab Mobile Security differentiates with Static and dynamic analysis for mobile applications, AI-powered dynamic testing with intelligent monkey testing, Attack surface discovery engine. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) differentiates with Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation.
Ostorlab Mobile Security is developed by Ostorlab. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is developed by quixxi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ostorlab Mobile Security and Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover DAST, Android Security, IOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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