OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall: Data diode & security gateway for secure unidirectional OT/IT data transfer. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include Hardware-enforced unidirectional data flow with no return path, Support for industrial protocols including Modbus, OPC, MQTT, IEC104, DNP3, Selectable throughput from 5 Mbps to 10 Gbps..

Owl Cyber Defense: Data diode & cross-domain solutions for gov't & commercial network security. built by Owl Cyber Defense. Core capabilities include Unidirectional data transfer via hardware data diodes, Cross-domain solutions for multi-classification network environments, NCDSMO-certified government cross-domain products (XD Bridge ST)..

Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.