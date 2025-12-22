Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by OPSWAT. Owl Cyber Defense is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Owl Cyber Defense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot network segmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams protecting critical OT infrastructure from IT-sourced malware will get the most from OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall because its hardware-enforced unidirectional data flow eliminates the attack surface entirely, not just monitors it. The combination of support for industrial protocols like Modbus, DNP3, and OPC with multiscanning across 30 antivirus engines and deep CDR file sanitization covers both the OT/IT boundary problem and supply chain risk simultaneously, addressing NIST GV.SC and PR.DS priorities that most network segmentation tools leave incomplete. Skip this if you need bidirectional communication for remote diagnostics or if your OT environment runs predominantly proprietary protocols that MetaDefender hasn't certified yet; unidirectional gateways are a design choice, not a limitation to work around.
Enterprise and government teams protecting classified or cross-domain networks will get the most from Owl Cyber Defense's XD Bridge and data diode hardware, which enforce unidirectional data transfer where traditional firewalls create risk. NCDSMO certification on the XD Bridge ST and proven deployment in multi-classification environments mean you're not experimenting with compliance; the architecture is already validated for sensitive traffic. Skip this if your problem is endpoint detection or cloud workload segmentation; Owl is built for the narrow, critical use case of moving data between networks with different classification levels without creating a backdoor.
Data diode & security gateway for secure unidirectional OT/IT data transfer
Data diode & cross-domain solutions for gov't & commercial network security.
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Common questions about comparing OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall vs Owl Cyber Defense for your ot network segmentation needs.
OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall: Data diode & security gateway for secure unidirectional OT/IT data transfer. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include Hardware-enforced unidirectional data flow with no return path, Support for industrial protocols including Modbus, OPC, MQTT, IEC104, DNP3, Selectable throughput from 5 Mbps to 10 Gbps..
Owl Cyber Defense: Data diode & cross-domain solutions for gov't & commercial network security. built by Owl Cyber Defense. Core capabilities include Unidirectional data transfer via hardware data diodes, Cross-domain solutions for multi-classification network environments, NCDSMO-certified government cross-domain products (XD Bridge ST)..
Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall differentiates with Hardware-enforced unidirectional data flow with no return path, Support for industrial protocols including Modbus, OPC, MQTT, IEC104, DNP3, Selectable throughput from 5 Mbps to 10 Gbps. Owl Cyber Defense differentiates with Unidirectional data transfer via hardware data diodes, Cross-domain solutions for multi-classification network environments, NCDSMO-certified government cross-domain products (XD Bridge ST).
OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall is developed by OPSWAT. Owl Cyber Defense is developed by Owl Cyber Defense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall integrates with AVEVA PI historian, Windows File Share, SMB, CIFS, MS SQL and 3 more. Owl Cyber Defense integrates with Dell Technologies. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall and Owl Cyber Defense serve similar OT Network Segmentation use cases: both are OT Network Segmentation tools, both cover SCADA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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