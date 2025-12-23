Operant AI API Threat Protection: Runtime API threat protection for Kubernetes environments with discovery. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery and cataloging across all environments, Visual API graphs showing attack paths and risk contexts, Inline runtime API threat protection..

Prophaze API Security: AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery. built by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.