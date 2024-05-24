CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

OpenPhish vs SpamTitan for Office 365

OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.

Anti-Phishing
 Open Source
Email security layer for M365 with anti-phishing, sandboxing, and DLP.

Anti-Phishing
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
OpenPhish
SpamTitan for Office 365
Pricing Model
Free
Commercial
Category
Anti-Phishing
Anti-Phishing
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Hybrid
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
SpamTitan (TitanHQ)
Headquarters
Galway, Ireland
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Phishing
Cybersecurity
Email Security
Phishing Protection
Spam Prevention
Microsoft 365
Zero Day
AI Powered Security
DLP
Content Filtering
Multi Tenancy
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR2/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total4/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

OpenPhish vs SpamTitan for Office 365: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between OpenPhish and SpamTitan for Office 365 for your anti-phishing needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

OpenPhish: OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.

SpamTitan for Office 365: Email security layer for M365 with anti-phishing, sandboxing, and DLP.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between OpenPhish vs SpamTitan for Office 365?

OpenPhish, SpamTitan for Office 365 are all Anti-Phishing solutions. OpenPhish OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various bran. SpamTitan for Office 365 Email security layer for M365 with anti-phishing, sandboxing, and DLP.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: OpenPhish vs SpamTitan for Office 365?

The choice between OpenPhish vs SpamTitan for Office 365 depends on your specific requirements. OpenPhish is free to use, while SpamTitan for Office 365 is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between OpenPhish vs SpamTitan for Office 365?

OpenPhish is Free, SpamTitan for Office 365 is Commercial. OpenPhish offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is OpenPhish a good alternative to SpamTitan for Office 365?

Yes, OpenPhish can be considered as an alternative to SpamTitan for Office 365 for Anti-Phishing needs. Both tools offer Anti-Phishing capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can OpenPhish and SpamTitan for Office 365 be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, OpenPhish and SpamTitan for Office 365 might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Anti-Phishing tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

