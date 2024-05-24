CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

OpenPhish vs PhishingBox KillPhish

OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.

Anti-Phishing
 Open Source
Email threat scanning and reporting add-in for Microsoft 365 and Google

Anti-Phishing
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
OpenPhish
PhishingBox KillPhish
Pricing Model
Free
Commercial
Category
Anti-Phishing
Anti-Phishing
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
PhishingBox
Headquarters
Lexington, Kentucky, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Phishing
Cybersecurity
AI Powered Security
Email Security
Microsoft 365
Mobile Security
Phishing Awareness
Phishing Detection
Risk Assessment
Security Awareness Training
Threat Detection
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

OpenPhish

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories

PhishingBox KillPhish

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR1/5
DE2/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

OpenPhish vs PhishingBox KillPhish: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between OpenPhish and PhishingBox KillPhish for your anti-phishing needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between OpenPhish vs PhishingBox KillPhish?

The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: OpenPhish vs PhishingBox KillPhish?

The choice between OpenPhish vs PhishingBox KillPhish depends on your specific requirements. OpenPhish is free to use, while PhishingBox KillPhish is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between OpenPhish vs PhishingBox KillPhish?

OpenPhish is Free, PhishingBox KillPhish is Commercial. OpenPhish offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is OpenPhish a good alternative to PhishingBox KillPhish?

Yes, OpenPhish can be considered as an alternative to PhishingBox KillPhish for Anti-Phishing needs. Both tools offer Anti-Phishing capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can OpenPhish and PhishingBox KillPhish be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, OpenPhish and PhishingBox KillPhish might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Anti-Phishing tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

