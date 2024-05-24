Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between OpenIAM vs ViewDS Access Sentinel? OpenIAM, ViewDS Access Sentinel are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. ViewDS Access Sentinel Centralized authorization server for fine-grained access control using XACML. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: OpenIAM vs ViewDS Access Sentinel? The choice between OpenIAM vs ViewDS Access Sentinel depends on your specific requirements. OpenIAM is free to use, while ViewDS Access Sentinel is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between OpenIAM vs ViewDS Access Sentinel? OpenIAM is Free, ViewDS Access Sentinel is Commercial. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is OpenIAM a good alternative to ViewDS Access Sentinel? Yes, OpenIAM can be considered as an alternative to ViewDS Access Sentinel for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.