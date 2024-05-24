OpenIAM vs Sertalink ADManager Plus

Choosing between OpenIAM and Sertalink ADManager Plus for your identity governance and administration needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

OpenIAM: OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

Sertalink ADManager Plus: AD, Exchange, and Office 365 management and reporting solution