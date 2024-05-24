Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Ontinue ION Add-On Services vs WatchGuard MDR? Ontinue ION Add-On Services, WatchGuard MDR are all Managed Detection and Response solutions. Ontinue ION Add-On Services MXDR add-on services for IoT/OT security and vulnerability mitigation.. WatchGuard MDR 24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Ontinue ION Add-On Services vs WatchGuard MDR? The choice between Ontinue ION Add-On Services vs WatchGuard MDR depends on your specific requirements. Ontinue ION Add-On Services is a commercial solution, while WatchGuard MDR is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Ontinue ION Add-On Services vs WatchGuard MDR? Ontinue ION Add-On Services is Commercial, WatchGuard MDR is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Ontinue ION Add-On Services a good alternative to WatchGuard MDR? Yes, Ontinue ION Add-On Services can be considered as an alternative to WatchGuard MDR for Managed Detection and Response needs. Both tools offer Managed Detection and Response capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.