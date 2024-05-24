One Identity Active Roles vs OpenIAM

Choosing between One Identity Active Roles and OpenIAM for your identity governance and administration needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

One Identity Active Roles: Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege

OpenIAM: OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.