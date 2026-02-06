Olympix Enterprise-Grade Security Tools: Enterprise security tools for smart contract vulnerability detection in Web3/DeFi. built by olympix. Core capabilities include Real-time static analysis for smart contracts, Automated unit test generation, Line and branch coverage analysis..

PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform: Automotive DevSecOps platform integrating TARA, SAST, SCA, and fuzz testing. built by PlaxidityX. Core capabilities include Automated TARA (Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment) threat modeling, Early-stage risk detection with automatic TARA updates on new vulnerability publication, Real-time code vulnerability scanning (SAST)..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.