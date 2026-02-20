Oligo CADR: Runtime platform detecting cloud app & supply chain exploitation in real time. built by Oligo Security. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of active application exploitation at runtime, Function-level execution analysis for vulnerability prioritization, Software supply chain visibility across OSS, OS packages, and third-party commercial software..

Stream.Security CDR: AI-powered Cloud Detection & Response with real-time cloud state modeling. built by Stream.Security. Core capabilities include Real-time CloudTwin™ stateful cloud environment modeling, Out-of-the-box MITRE ATT&CK detection coverage, AI-assisted custom detection rule creation..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.