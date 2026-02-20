Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Oligo CADR is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Oligo Security. Stream.Security CDR is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Stream.Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will value Oligo CADR for function-level execution analysis that actually separates exploitable flaws from the rest, cutting triage time significantly. The platform detects pre-zero-day and shadow vulnerabilities without waiting for CVE assignments, and deploys in hours rather than weeks, which matters when your team is already understaffed. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or response automation; Oligo prioritizes real-time detection and supply chain visibility over remediation workflows.
Security teams managing sprawling multi-cloud and SaaS environments will get the most from Stream.Security CDR because its real-time cloud state modeling catches attacks that traditional SIEM misses by correlating endpoint, runtime, and cloud signals together. The tool covers all four major NIST Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in DE.CM continuous monitoring through stateful UEBA and dynamic detection traps that reduce false positives compared to rule-based alternatives. Skip this if your cloud footprint is single-platform or minimal; the value compounds with deployment complexity, making it overkill for teams still running mostly on-premises infrastructure.
Runtime platform detecting cloud app & supply chain exploitation in real time.
AI-powered Cloud Detection & Response with real-time cloud state modeling.
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Common questions about comparing Oligo CADR vs Stream.Security CDR for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Oligo CADR: Runtime platform detecting cloud app & supply chain exploitation in real time. built by Oligo Security. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of active application exploitation at runtime, Function-level execution analysis for vulnerability prioritization, Software supply chain visibility across OSS, OS packages, and third-party commercial software..
Stream.Security CDR: AI-powered Cloud Detection & Response with real-time cloud state modeling. built by Stream.Security. Core capabilities include Real-time CloudTwin™ stateful cloud environment modeling, Out-of-the-box MITRE ATT&CK detection coverage, AI-assisted custom detection rule creation..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Oligo CADR differentiates with Real-time detection of active application exploitation at runtime, Function-level execution analysis for vulnerability prioritization, Software supply chain visibility across OSS, OS packages, and third-party commercial software. Stream.Security CDR differentiates with Real-time CloudTwin™ stateful cloud environment modeling, Out-of-the-box MITRE ATT&CK detection coverage, AI-assisted custom detection rule creation.
Oligo CADR is developed by Oligo Security. Stream.Security CDR is developed by Stream.Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Oligo CADR and Stream.Security CDR serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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