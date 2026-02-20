ObjectSecurity FortiLayer: AI/ML model security tool for internal vulnerability analysis in defense apps. built by ObjectSecurity. Core capabilities include Internal behavioral analysis of AI/ML model decision-making components, Detection of misclassification and spoofing vulnerabilities in computer vision models, Prompt injection and jailbreak attempt detection in LLMs..

Vijil Trust Report: LLM trust evaluation report scoring models on security, safety & reliability. built by Vijil. Core capabilities include Multi-dimensional LLM trust scoring covering hallucination, security, toxicity, robustness, privacy, fairness, ethics, and transparency, Overall aggregate trust score with visual circular chart representation, Assessment of LLM vulnerability to jailbreaks, prompt injections, data poisoning, and model tampering..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.