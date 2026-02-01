Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence is a commercial mobile app security tool by NowSecure. Promon Shield for Mobile™ is a commercial mobile app security tool by promon as. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence
Security teams managing third-party mobile app risk across iOS and Android will get the most from NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence because it's the only tool that continuously monitors app store updates and flags breaking security changes before they hit your network. The automated F-to-A risk ratings cover App Store Blockers, cryptography, and privacy violations on both platforms through a single API, letting you scale assessments across hundreds of apps without manual work. Skip this if your organization has no BYOD program or enterprise app distribution; the value proposition depends on managing public app store risk at scale.
Mobile teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Promon Shield for Mobile™ if reverse engineering and tampering are your actual threat model, not theoretical ones. Post-compile integration means you inject protection without touching source code or rebuilding your CI/CD pipeline, which matters when you're shipping iOS and Android apps on existing schedules. The tool covers rooted and jailbroken devices with on-device AI models, addressing threats most mobile solutions ignore until your app is already compromised. Skip this if your mobile security concern is primarily data leakage from misconfigured APIs; Promon is built for runtime threats, not backend hardening.
Risk assessment platform for third-party mobile apps in enterprise networks
Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware
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Common questions about comparing NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence vs Promon Shield for Mobile™ for your mobile app security needs.
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence: Risk assessment platform for third-party mobile apps in enterprise networks. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Risk rating system from F to A for mobile apps, Automated security and privacy assessments of public app store apps, Bulk app analysis via web interface and API..
Promon Shield for Mobile™: Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware. built by promon as. Core capabilities include Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence differentiates with Risk rating system from F to A for mobile apps, Automated security and privacy assessments of public app store apps, Bulk app analysis via web interface and API. Promon Shield for Mobile™ differentiates with Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention.
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence is developed by NowSecure. Promon Shield for Mobile™ is developed by promon as. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence and Promon Shield for Mobile™ serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security, Android Security, IOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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