NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence: Risk assessment platform for third-party mobile apps in enterprise networks. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Risk rating system from F to A for mobile apps, Automated security and privacy assessments of public app store apps, Bulk app analysis via web interface and API..

Promon Shield for Mobile™: Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware. built by promon as. Core capabilities include Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.