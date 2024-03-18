NMAP

Security teams with flat or segmented networks who need to inventory what's actually running will find Nmap indispensable; it discovers hosts and open ports faster than most paid alternatives and costs nothing. The tool has been the de facto standard for 25 years and appears in virtually every major penetration test and compliance audit. Skip Nmap if your environment is heavily cloud-native or you need continuous asset tracking across dynamic infrastructure; it's a point-in-time scanner, not a monitoring platform, and manual rescans don't scale past a few hundred endpoints.