Netlas vs ZeroFox

Netlas

Netlas

Threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform

Digital Risk Protection
 Open Source
ZeroFox

ZeroFox

External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring

Digital Risk Protection
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Netlas
ZeroFox
Pricing Model
Free
Commercial
Category
Digital Risk Protection
Digital Risk Protection
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
ZeroFox
Headquarters
Baltimore, Maryland, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Incident Response
Threat Hunting
Threat Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Vulnerability Management
AI Powered Security
Brand Protection
Dark Web Monitoring
Digital Risk Protection
Executive Protection
Managed SOC
Social Media
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Netlas

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories

ZeroFox

GV0/6
ID2/3
PR0/5
DE2/2
RS2/4
RC0/2
Total6/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
0
1
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Netlas vs ZeroFox: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Netlas and ZeroFox for your digital risk protection needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Netlas: Threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform

ZeroFox: External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Netlas vs ZeroFox?

Netlas, ZeroFox are all Digital Risk Protection solutions. Netlas Threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform. ZeroFox External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Netlas vs ZeroFox?

The choice between Netlas vs ZeroFox depends on your specific requirements. Netlas is free to use, while ZeroFox is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Netlas vs ZeroFox?

Netlas is Free, ZeroFox is Commercial. Netlas offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Netlas a good alternative to ZeroFox?

Yes, Netlas can be considered as an alternative to ZeroFox for Digital Risk Protection needs. Both tools offer Digital Risk Protection capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Netlas and ZeroFox be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Netlas and ZeroFox might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Digital Risk Protection tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

