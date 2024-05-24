NDSE Managed Detection and Response vs WatchGuard MDR

Choosing between NDSE Managed Detection and Response and WatchGuard MDR for your managed detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

NDSE Managed Detection and Response: MSSP-delivered MDR with 24/7 monitoring of endpoints, network, and cloud.

WatchGuard MDR: 24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation