Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Mycroft App Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Mycroft. Reflectiz is a free application security posture management tool by Reflectiz. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to catch vulnerabilities before they reach production will find real value in Mycroft App Security's early detection focus and 24/7 continuous monitoring; the platform scores strongly on NIST ID.RA and DE.CM, meaning it prioritizes finding risk and tracking it over time rather than incident response. The cloud-native deployment and 36-person vendor size make it a pragmatic fit for organizations that don't need,or want,a massive platform with bloat. Skip this if your team relies heavily on manual remediation workflows or lacks the engineering bandwidth to integrate continuous scanning into your CI/CD pipeline; Mycroft assumes you'll act on findings quickly.
Security teams managing ecommerce or SaaS platforms need Reflectiz because it catches client-side threats and malicious third-party scripts without requiring agent deployment or code changes. You'll see dashboard visibility within 10 minutes of signup, and PCI DSS v4 compliance mapping is built in, which matters if you're auditing payment flows. Skip this if your threat model centers on server-side vulnerabilities or you need SIEM integration; Reflectiz is deliberately focused on what happens in the browser and the supply chain feeding it.
Platform for early vuln detection and continuous app security monitoring.
Agentless web security monitoring for client-side threats and third-party risks.
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Common questions about comparing Mycroft App Security vs Reflectiz for your application security posture management needs.
Mycroft App Security: Platform for early vuln detection and continuous app security monitoring. built by Mycroft. Core capabilities include Early vulnerability identification in applications, Continuous threat monitoring, 24/7 application protection..
Reflectiz: Agentless web security monitoring for client-side threats and third-party risks. built by Reflectiz. Core capabilities include Agentless remote monitoring with no installation required, Web skimming and Magecart attack detection, Web vendor and third-party script risk mapping..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Mycroft App Security differentiates with Early vulnerability identification in applications, Continuous threat monitoring, 24/7 application protection. Reflectiz differentiates with Agentless remote monitoring with no installation required, Web skimming and Magecart attack detection, Web vendor and third-party script risk mapping.
Mycroft App Security is developed by Mycroft. Reflectiz is developed by Reflectiz. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Mycroft App Security and Reflectiz serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Web Security. Key differences: Mycroft App Security is Commercial while Reflectiz is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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