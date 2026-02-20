Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
MIND DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by MIND. Proofpoint Enterprise DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Proofpoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in DLP alerts will see immediate value in MIND DLP's 67% reduction in alert volume through intelligent classification and automated remediation. The platform addresses the operational tax that kills most DLP deployments: fewer false positives mean your team actually investigates real incidents instead of tuning rules. Skip this if you need incident response orchestration or forensics; MIND prioritizes continuous monitoring and alert suppression over post-breach investigation workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with mature email and cloud environments should prioritize Proofpoint Enterprise DLP for its behavioral AI that catches insider threats during exfiltration, not just at the gateway. The integration of insider threat management and continuous monitoring across email, cloud, and endpoints addresses both accidental leaks and malicious data movement, covering NIST DE.CM and PR.DS effectively. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on unmanaged SaaS apps outside Microsoft 365 or needs deep DSPM capabilities; Proofpoint's strength is enforcement, not discovery of shadow data.
Interactive DLP savings estimator tool for MIND's DLP platform.
Enterprise DLP solution protecting data across email, cloud, and endpoints
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Common questions about comparing MIND DLP vs Proofpoint Enterprise DLP for your data loss prevention needs.
MIND DLP: Interactive DLP savings estimator tool for MIND's DLP platform. built by MIND. Core capabilities include 67% reduction in alert volume through smarter data classification, Automated remediation of data security alerts, User-guided enforcement workflows..
Proofpoint Enterprise DLP: Enterprise DLP solution protecting data across email, cloud, and endpoints. built by Proofpoint. Core capabilities include Centralized DLP policy management across email, cloud, and endpoints, Advanced machine learning and behavioral AI for threat detection, Unified data security with omni-channel protection..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
MIND DLP differentiates with 67% reduction in alert volume through smarter data classification, Automated remediation of data security alerts, User-guided enforcement workflows. Proofpoint Enterprise DLP differentiates with Centralized DLP policy management across email, cloud, and endpoints, Advanced machine learning and behavioral AI for threat detection, Unified data security with omni-channel protection.
MIND DLP is developed by MIND. Proofpoint Enterprise DLP is developed by Proofpoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
MIND DLP and Proofpoint Enterprise DLP serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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