Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in DLP alerts will see immediate value in MIND DLP's 67% reduction in alert volume through intelligent classification and automated remediation. The platform addresses the operational tax that kills most DLP deployments: fewer false positives mean your team actually investigates real incidents instead of tuning rules. Skip this if you need incident response orchestration or forensics; MIND prioritizes continuous monitoring and alert suppression over post-breach investigation workflows.

Proofpoint Enterprise DLP

Mid-market and enterprise security teams with mature email and cloud environments should prioritize Proofpoint Enterprise DLP for its behavioral AI that catches insider threats during exfiltration, not just at the gateway. The integration of insider threat management and continuous monitoring across email, cloud, and endpoints addresses both accidental leaks and malicious data movement, covering NIST DE.CM and PR.DS effectively. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on unmanaged SaaS apps outside Microsoft 365 or needs deep DSPM capabilities; Proofpoint's strength is enforcement, not discovery of shadow data.