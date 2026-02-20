Meterian Web Scanner: Web scanner that detects vulnerable/outdated components and license risks. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Non-invasive web crawling to identify third-party components via signature detection, Detection of vulnerable and outdated components in website dependencies, License risk identification and classification per component..

SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.