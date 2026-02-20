Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Meterian Web Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Meterian. SOOS SBOM Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs shipping web applications need Meterian Web Scanner to catch vulnerable third-party components before they hit production, since you lack the AppSec headcount to audit dependencies manually. The tool's non-invasive crawling identifies outdated libraries and license risks across your entire website stack without requiring agent deployment or code access, making it fast to operationalize in CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime threat detection or you need deep vulnerability remediation guidance beyond upgrade recommendations; Meterian's strength is discovery and inventory, not response orchestration.
Startups and SMBs managing open-source risk without dedicated AppSec teams should choose SOOS SBOM Manager for its automated SBOM generation and the 113M+ package vulnerability database that eliminates manual dependency hunting. The tool covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory requirements natively, and its REST API integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines without requiring security expertise to operate. Skip this if you need deep static analysis or dynamic runtime scanning; SOOS owns SBOM creation and license governance, not code-level vulnerability detection.
Web scanner that detects vulnerable/outdated components and license risks.
SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Meterian Web Scanner vs SOOS SBOM Manager for your software composition analysis needs.
Meterian Web Scanner: Web scanner that detects vulnerable/outdated components and license risks. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Non-invasive web crawling to identify third-party components via signature detection, Detection of vulnerable and outdated components in website dependencies, License risk identification and classification per component..
SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Meterian Web Scanner differentiates with Non-invasive web crawling to identify third-party components via signature detection, Detection of vulnerable and outdated components in website dependencies, License risk identification and classification per component. SOOS SBOM Manager differentiates with Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly.
Meterian Web Scanner is developed by Meterian. SOOS SBOM Manager is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Meterian Web Scanner and SOOS SBOM Manager serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, SCA, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox