Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Meterian Project Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Meterian. Meterian Web Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Meterian. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping web applications who need to know what's actually in their dependencies before it becomes a liability should evaluate Meterian Project Scanner. It combines local scanning with CI/CD integration and generates actionable upgrade paths for vulnerable components, covering both NIST risk assessment and platform security controls. Skip this if you're looking for runtime application security or need deep container image scanning; Meterian is dependency-focused, not workload-focused.
Startups and SMBs shipping web applications need Meterian Web Scanner to catch vulnerable third-party components before they hit production, since you lack the AppSec headcount to audit dependencies manually. The tool's non-invasive crawling identifies outdated libraries and license risks across your entire website stack without requiring agent deployment or code access, making it fast to operationalize in CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime threat detection or you need deep vulnerability remediation guidance beyond upgrade recommendations; Meterian's strength is discovery and inventory, not response orchestration.
SCA tool scanning web projects for vulnerable, outdated, or non-compliant components.
Web scanner that detects vulnerable/outdated components and license risks.
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Common questions about comparing Meterian Project Scanner vs Meterian Web Scanner for your software composition analysis needs.
Meterian Project Scanner: SCA tool scanning web projects for vulnerable, outdated, or non-compliant components. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Scans websites and projects for vulnerable or outdated dependent components, License compliance checking for third-party components, Generates reports in HTML, PDF, and JSON formats..
Meterian Web Scanner: Web scanner that detects vulnerable/outdated components and license risks. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Non-invasive web crawling to identify third-party components via signature detection, Detection of vulnerable and outdated components in website dependencies, License risk identification and classification per component..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration support, report deletion on request. Meterian Project Scanner differentiates with Scans websites and projects for vulnerable or outdated dependent components, License compliance checking for third-party components, Generates reports in HTML, PDF, and JSON formats. Meterian Web Scanner differentiates with Non-invasive web crawling to identify third-party components via signature detection, Detection of vulnerable and outdated components in website dependencies, License risk identification and classification per component.
Meterian Project Scanner is developed by Meterian. Meterian Web Scanner is developed by Meterian. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Meterian Project Scanner and Meterian Web Scanner serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, License Compliance, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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