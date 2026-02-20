Meterian Project Scanner: SCA tool scanning web projects for vulnerable, outdated, or non-compliant components. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Scans websites and projects for vulnerable or outdated dependent components, License compliance checking for third-party components, Generates reports in HTML, PDF, and JSON formats..

Meterian Web Scanner: Web scanner that detects vulnerable/outdated components and license risks. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Non-invasive web crawling to identify third-party components via signature detection, Detection of vulnerable and outdated components in website dependencies, License risk identification and classification per component..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.