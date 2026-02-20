Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Meterian Componentpedia is a free software composition analysis tool by Meterian. XEOL is a free software composition analysis tool by XEOL. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing open source risk across polyglot codebases will find Meterian Componentpedia most useful for component triage before deeper SCA scanning; its Maintenance and Safety Scores let you deprioritize stale or historically volatile libraries without running full dependency trees. The tool covers five language ecosystems with vulnerability comparison against industry databases, which is more language breadth than most free offerings provide. Skip this if you need automated remediation workflows or supply chain attestation; Componentpedia is a research and prioritization layer, not an enforcement engine.
Database for researching & tracking open source components with safety scores.
Identifies and helps remediate end-of-life open source dependencies.
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Common questions about comparing Meterian Componentpedia vs XEOL for your software composition analysis needs.
Meterian Componentpedia: Database for researching & tracking open source components with safety scores. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Open source component search and discovery across multiple languages, Maintenance Score based on frequency of source code updates, Safety Score derived from historical vulnerable vs. safe version analysis..
XEOL: Identifies and helps remediate end-of-life open source dependencies. built by XEOL. Core capabilities include End-of-life open source package detection, EOL dataset for identifying abandoned packages, Explorer interface for browsing EOL package data..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Meterian Componentpedia differentiates with Open source component search and discovery across multiple languages, Maintenance Score based on frequency of source code updates, Safety Score derived from historical vulnerable vs. safe version analysis. XEOL differentiates with End-of-life open source package detection, EOL dataset for identifying abandoned packages, Explorer interface for browsing EOL package data.
Meterian Componentpedia is developed by Meterian. XEOL is developed by XEOL. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Meterian Componentpedia and XEOL serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, Open Source, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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